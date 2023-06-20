News & Insights

US Markets
EXAS

Exact Sciences says its new colon cancer test shows 30% lower false positive rate

June 20, 2023 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - Exact Sciences EXAS.O said on Tuesday its next-generation screening test for colon cancer showed 30% lower false positive rate for detecting the disease in a study when compared to trial data on its already approved test.

The company said it plans to complete submission of its marketing application for the new test to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of this year.

The company reported $1.43 billion in revenue last year from its screening business, primarily from sales of its colon cancer test Cologuard, which was approved by the FDA in 2014.

Colorectal cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths in the country and is estimated to lead to more than 52,000 deaths this year, according to government data.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.