Exact Sciences price target raised to $85 from $84 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Tycho Peterson raised the firm’s price target on Exact Sciences (EXAS) to $85 from $84 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Q3 results “brought plenty of drama” with a 1% revenue miss and 3% guidance cut, but the long-range plan remains intact and there were no meaningful changes to the 2025 setup, including Cologuard Plus, MRD and pivotal blood data, says the analyst, who reiterates shares as a “top pick.”
