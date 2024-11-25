Exact Sciences to present 10 abstracts on Precision Oncology portfolio at SABCS

Exact Sciences (EXAS) Corp. will present 10 abstracts demonstrating the breadth of its Precision Oncology portfolio at the 2024 annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium from December 10-13 in San Antonio, Texas. “Exact Sciences is committed to improving breast cancer care by providing actionable insights that support informed treatment decisions and help achieve the best outcomes for patients across all backgrounds,” said Dr. Rick Baehner, Chief Medical Officer, Precision Oncology at Exact Sciences. “For 20 years, the Oncotype DX test has led the way in personalized treatment planning, and the new findings presented at SABCS reinforce its trusted role among clinicians, research institutions, and patients alike. With the addition of our OncoExTra test and our anticipated molecular residual disease monitoring test, we’re equipping clinicians with innovative solutions to support patient needs throughout every stage of cancer care.” In collaboration with leading breast cancer experts and research groups, Exact Sciences will share data highlighting how the Oncotype DX test helps guide effective chemotherapy use in everyday practice and clinical trials. New findings from Japan will show how the test supports decision making in breast cancer treatment and can help manage costs. Additionally, retrospective findings reveal African American women are more likely to have higher Recurrence Score(R) results than non-Hispanic White women, with similar survival outcomes. These insights emphasize how the Oncotype DX test can support more equitable breast cancer care across diverse populations and the need for further research to better understand factors behind racial disparities that currently exist.

