EXACT Sciences options imply 10.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in EXACT Sciences (EXAS) is 9.0x normal with calls leading puts 19:7. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 10.2%, or $7.29, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 9.9%.

