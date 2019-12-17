Exact Sciences, Maker of the Cancer Test Cologuard, Is Vastly Undervalued, Analyst Says

Cowen analyst Doug Schenkel says Exact Sciences is his top pick among large-capitalization growth stocks.

The company behind the at-home colon-cancer test Cologuard, Exact Sciences, is undervalued by 50%, according to a note out Tuesday morning by Cowen analyst Doug Schenkel.

The note calls Exact Sciences (ticker: EXAS) one of Cowen’s best ideas for 2020. Schenkel rates the company at Outperform, with a $130 price target, saying it is his “favorite large-cap, growth stock pick.”

The stock has floundered since September. It closed Monday at $91.38 and had gained 0.9% by late morning on Tuesday.

“EXAS is positioned to generate organic revenue growth of ~25-50% annually over at least the next 5-years while generating solid [free cash flow],” Schenkel wrote.

Schenkel says that growth will come from Cologuard, and from Genomic Health, a cancer-screening company that Exact Sciences bought for $1.1 billion in cash and $1.7 billion in stock earlier this year.

The back story. Shares of Exact Sciences are up 36.6% so far this year, but the stock has tumbled in recent months. The stock is down 18.3% over the past six months, a period in which the S&P 500 is up 10.5%.

What’s new. In his note, Schenkel argued that the selloff is unjustified. He said that investors’ concern centered on competition, uncertainty over the Genomic Health deal, and worry over the future of the company’s partnership with Pfizer (PFE) to co-promote Cologuard.

Schenkel said that the concerns over competition were overblown. He said that data on competitive tests was early, and that even if it was backed up with larger studies, competitors still need Food and Drug Administration approval and to handle commercialization issues before they would pose a threat.

“These dynamics/challenges are not necessarily insurmountable, but it is not a given that products will successfully advance in commercially viable ways - even if they do it will take time, probably 4-5 years, at best,” he wrote.

As for the Genomic Health acquisition, Schenkel said it was a good deal. The transaction will help Exact Sciences sell to primary-care specialists and develop its business outside the U.S., he argued.

“Simply put, we think competitive concerns are overblown, the pipeline is under-appreciated, and the combination of robust core product growth and the operating leverage and [free cash flow] outlook for the business will drive considerable revenue upside from current levels,” Schenkel wrote.

Looking ahead. Schenkel said that he expected an update in early January on sales of Cologuard in the current quarter. Additional information about Exact Sciences’ product pipeline will allay concerns about competition, he said.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

