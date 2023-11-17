Exact Sciences Files Lawsuit Against Geneoscopy For Infringing Patented Technology

(RTTNews) - Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) has filed a lawsuit against Geneoscopy, Inc. in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. The lawsuit seeks damages and a court order to stop Geneoscopy from making, using, selling, or offering for sale Geneoscopy's ColoSense product or otherwise infringing on Exact Sciences' U.S. Patent.

Exact Sciences utilizes the patented technology in its Cologuard stool DNA-based colorectal cancer screening test. The patent covers clinically important methods for processing collection of fecal samples at home.

