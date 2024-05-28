Exact Sciences (EXAS) to Showcase Favorable Research Outcome

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS will present 10 abstracts demonstrating the breadth and depth of the company’s screening and diagnostic portfolio at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will be held from May 31 to Jun 4, 2024. The data that will be provided expands the body of evidence surrounding the predictive and prognostic utility of the Oncotype DX test in all racial and ethnically diverse patients.

Exact Sciences will also present data on their approach to multi-cancer early detection (MCED) across several tumor types and new real-world evidence demonstrating optimized screening adherence techniques for the Cologuard test and high adherence rates for repeat screening.

Highlights of Data Presented

According to new data from two studies that evaluated Recurrence Score results, the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test predicted breast cancer survival across racial and ethnic groups. Following propensity score-adjusted analysis, the test was found to be prognostic for breast cancer-specific mortality and predictive of chemotherapy benefits across racial and ethnic groups in lymph node-negative patients.

A study of more than 171,000 breast cancer patients shows that non-Hispanic Black patients had higher Recurrence Score results and chemotherapy usage compared with other groups. The RxPONDER trial demonstrated that non-Hispanic Black patients had higher proliferation axis scores, suggesting differences in tumor biology may explain differences in breast cancer outcomes.

A new study reveals that multi-cancer early detection (MCED) can help patients discover tumors sooner, resulting in shorter diagnosis times and fewer late-stage (Stage IV) diagnoses.

Exact Sciences will also present real-world results highlighting strong adherence and a three-year repeat rate for the Cologuard test. It will offer data illustrating the effectiveness of adopting various digital outreach tactics to promote screening adherence, resulting in high screening completion rates for the Cologuard test across various patient categories.

Significance of Recent Study Outcomes

Exact Sciences' expanding research demonstrates that earlier and more customized therapeutic interventions result in greater success for cancer patients. As a result, effective cancer screening and diagnostic techniques are essential for improving patient outcomes.

These statistics presented at ASCO will help Exact Sciences achieve its aim of setting new screening and diagnostic standards for cancer care through rigorous innovation and real-world data collection.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

New data demonstrates EXAS’ dedication toward innovation and tactics that improve access to effective cancer screening and diagnostic tools for patients.

Industry Prospects

Per Grand View Research, the global cancer diagnostics market size was estimated at $107.45 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.16% from 2024 to 2030. The upside can be attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in diagnostics procedures and rising initiatives undertaken by private and public organizations.

Other Notable Highlights

In April 2024, Exact Sciences reported a promising outcome for the non-endoscopic Oncoguard Esophagus test, developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. The test, currently in development for the detection of esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and its precursors, including Barrett’s esophagus (BE), has demonstrated high sensitivity and specificity.

In March 2024, Exact Sciences announced the online publication of the BLUE-C study results in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The 20,000-participant, multi-center and prospective study was designed to determine the performance characteristics of the company’s next-generation Cologuard Plus multitarget stool DNA test. The BLUE-C study results demonstrated that Cologuard Plus met all the endpoints, achieving 94% CRC sensitivity, 91% specificity including non-advanced findings and 93% specificity including no findings.

Price Performance

In the past six months, the stock has declined 23.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 6.2%.

