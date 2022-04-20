Exact Sciences (EXAS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 26, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company reported a net loss of $1.28, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 91 cents. The company has surpassed earnings estimates on one occasion and missed on the other three, delivering an average negative surprise of 2.51%.

Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

The Screening segment is likely to have gained from a continued increase in Cologuard volume. Per the fourth-quarter earnings call, more than 263,000 healthcare providers have ordered Cologuard since its launch, with 10,000 new orders received during the last reported quarter.

The Screening arm is also likely to have benefitted from revenue contributions from Cologuard rescreening, especially in the 45-49 age group, as it did in the past few quarters. The company has been making consistent efforts to educate more healthcare providers regarding the benefits of Cologuard, improve customer experience to make repeat Cologuard testing easier, screen more individuals earlier and introduce an advertising campaign for 46 million unscreened Americans. The initiatives are expected to have reinforced Exact Sciences’ leadership in colorectal cancer screening further.

The company’s acquisition of PreventionGenetics in early January 2022 is also likely to have contributed significantly to the Screening segment’s first-quarter sales performance. This buyout complements Exact Sciences’ advanced cancer diagnostics portfolio and supports its foray into the hereditary cancer testing space.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Screening revenues is pegged at 292 million, indicating 21.5% growth from the year-ago figure.

Exact Sciences’ Precision Oncology segment is likely to have gained from continued uptake of the Oncotype DX Breast test worldwide, backed by positive results from the RxPONDER (Rx for Positive Node, Endocrine Responsive Breast Cancer) trial. Per management, the RxPONDER study has resulted in the Oncotype DX test becoming the standard of care for early-stage, node-positive breast cancer patients. The company’s efforts to bring the Oncotype DX test to more women worldwide, with a greater focus on Japan and Italy in 2022, are expected to have contributed to international sales performance within this arm.

The successful integration of the Ashion acquisition, which provides the foundation required to expand Exact Sciences’ leadership in Precision Oncology, is anticipated to reflect in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Precision Oncology revenues is pinned at 143 million, indicating 10.5% growth from the year-ago reported number.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $461.86 million, suggesting a rise of 14.87% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter 2022 net loss of $1.12 indicates a significantly wider loss than the year-ago net loss of 18 cents.

What Our Model Suggests

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) along with a positive Earnings ESP has higher chances of beating estimates. However, this is not the case here, as you can see:

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.0%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

