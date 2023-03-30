Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed at $66.26, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had gained 7.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Exact Sciences as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.79, up 24.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $542.46 million, up 11.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.76 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion, which would represent changes of +22.03% and +9.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.12% higher. Exact Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

