Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed at $67.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had gained 35.24% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Exact Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of -$0.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $519.29 million, up 9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.54% higher. Exact Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

