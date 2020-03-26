Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed the most recent trading day at $60.89, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 6.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 6.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 24.18% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 16.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 21.22% in that time.

EXAS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.66, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $353.12 million, up 117.92% from the year-ago period.

EXAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.89 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.85% and +81.32%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EXAS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.18% lower within the past month. EXAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

