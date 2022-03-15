Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed at $57.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 25.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exact Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.12, down 522.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $461.86 million, up 14.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.33 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion, which would represent changes of -24.43% and +13.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.33% lower within the past month. Exact Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.