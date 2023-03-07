Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed the most recent trading day at $66.08, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 0.16% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 1.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exact Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of -$0.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $540.88 million, up 11.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.82 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.34% and +10.05%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.03% lower within the past month. Exact Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

