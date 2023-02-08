Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed at $67.82, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had gained 14.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 7%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Exact Sciences as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 21, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.90, up 29.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $519.29 million, up 9.6% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.88% higher. Exact Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EXAS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.