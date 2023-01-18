Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed the most recent trading day at $67.92, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had gained 33.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exact Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of -$0.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $527.13 million, up 11.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.54% higher. Exact Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

