Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Exact Sciences (EXAS) reached $63.24, with a -0.46% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

Shares of the molecular diagnostics company witnessed a loss of 2.62% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 4.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Exact Sciences in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 8, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.50, indicating a 19.05% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $624.95 million, up 3.73% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.86 per share and a revenue of $2.83 billion, indicating changes of +23.89% and +13.32%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Exact Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

