Exact Sciences (EXAS) Soars: Stock Adds 9.8% in Session

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $124.28 to $142.12 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Exact Sciences. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Exact Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Exact Sciences Corporation Price

Exact Sciences Corporation price | Exact Sciences Corporation Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is Arcus Biosciences, Inc. RCUS, holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.