Exact Sciences (EXAS) Rides on Cologuard Sales, New Launches

Exact Sciences EXAS continues to make significant progress with its Cologuard test and efforts to expand Oncotype DX overseas. Advancements in the key pipeline programs are highly promising. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently.

Exact Sciences is focusing on three areas to enhance its flagship Cologuard’s growth. The first is to build the best and most effective commercial organization in healthcare by investing in the leadership team, training, and sales force effectiveness. Second, it intends to improve the customer experience by making it simpler to order Cologuard electronically and continue rescreening patients every three years and third, screening more people starting at age 45 to catch cancer earlier. Following the acquisitions of Paradigm and Ashion, Exact Sciences is now offering therapy selection tests for patients with advanced cancer, providing even more value to oncologists, researchers and pharma partners.



Meanwhile, Oncotype DX drove Precision Oncology revenues with an impressive 31% international growth in the second quarter, solidifying its status as the standard of care. Additionally, the test is included in all major breast cancer treatment guidelines. The team is making progress in effectively expanding Oncotype DX’s global presence, given that about 70% of the eligible patients outside the United States are not currently being tested.

The company is also working to build the best digital infrastructure and diagnostics. This vision has two main elements. First, it enables patients to take a more proactive role in their care. Second, it makes it easier for physicians to order tests, interpret results and personalize medicine by applying real-world evidence and guideline recommendations.



The company has identified more than 100 opportunities with payers and health systems to address the care gaps with Cologuard through large, organized screening programs. The recent sales and marketing investments are projected to support EXAS’ growth in the second half of 2024, more particularly in the fourth quarter as well as in the coming years. In addition, Oncotype DX achieved a record number of testing volumes globally, benefiting from the expansion and adoption of the Exact Nexus platform.

Exact Sciences Corporation Price

Exact Sciences Corporation price | Exact Sciences Corporation Quote

Exact Sciences is focused on high-return pipeline opportunities with large patient impacts. The team advanced its most impactful programs — colon cancer screening, molecular residual disease testing and multi-cancer screening — in the second quarter. Over the next 18 months, the company plans to introduce several novel tests that will revolutionize how cancer is identified, tracked and managed while also contributing to the rapid expansion of Exact Sciences.



The next-generation Cologuard Plus promises to be the most efficient non-invasive way to screen for colon cancer, building up anticipation for the FDA’s approval in the coming months. Having met all the endpoints in the pivotal BLUE-C study, the test can potentially save billions in healthcare costs by reducing colon cancer incidences and cutting down unnecessary follow-up colonoscopies.

On the flip side, Exact Sciences has been grappling with escalated expenses for a while. Deteriorating international trade stemming from the complex geopolitical environment across the globe, including the continuing conflict in Europe or the evolving situation in the Middle East, is leading to a tough situation related to raw material and labor costs as well as freight charges. In addition, the high interest rate environment and limited access to capital markets could strain the company’s suppliers, distributors and key business partners, making it difficult for them to remain in business. All these are creating significant pressure on the company’s profitability.



The company has also adopted several strategies to improve its revenue performance. These include portfolio expansion and penetration in the international arena. These have escalated costs and operating expenses for the company. In the second quarter of 2024, R&D expenses and sales and marketing expenses increased 16.1% and 4.9%, respectively, year over year.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Boston Scientific BSX and Quest Diagnostics DGX. While Masimo sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Boston Scientific and Quest Diagnostics carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Masimo shares have risen 11.6% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have increased from $3.63 to $3.83 for 2024 and from $3.97 to $4.20 for 2025 in the past 30 days.

MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 14.6%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 11.7%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2024 earnings per share have moved to $2.40 from $2.32 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 56.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 10.9%.

BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.2%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ 2024 earnings have moved 0.3% north to $8.88 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 14.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 19.5% growth.

DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.3%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 1.7%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.