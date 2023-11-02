Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Gross Margin Rises

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS reported breakeven earnings per share for third-quarter 2023, a significant improvement from the year-ago loss of 84 cents per share as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 49 cents.

Revenues in Detail

Third-quarter consolidated revenues were $628.3 million, up 20.1% year over year. The metric exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%.

Segments in Detail

Screening revenues, including laboratory service revenues from Cologuard, PreventionGenetics and immaterial revenues from Biomatrica products, were $472 million. The figure increased 31% year over year.

The upside can be primarily attributed to broad-based momentum in Cologuard adoption, which was fueled by commercial productivity and strong relationships with payers and providers.

Precision Oncology revenues, including laboratory service revenues from global Oncotype products and therapy selection products, were $156.3 million, up 3% year over year and up 5% on a core basis. Growth was led by Oncotype DX, which expanded 14% globally.

The company did not recognize any revenues from COVID-19 testing in the third quarter against $10.9 million in the year-ago period.

Margins

In the quarter under review, Exact Sciences’ gross profit (excluding the amortization of acquired intangibles) rose 22.6% to $459.8 million. The gross margin expanded 146 basis points (bps) to 73.2%.

Research and development expenses rose 22.7% year over year to $111.4 million. Sales and marketing expenses fell 7.7% to $173.2 million. General and administrative expenses rose 13.2% year over year to $217.4 million.

Adjusted operating expenses were $501.9 million in the third quarter, up 6.7% year over year. Adjusted operating loss totaled $42.2 million, narrower than the year-ago operating loss of $95.3 million.

Financial Update

Exact Sciences exited the third quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $733.4 million compared with $604.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

The company had no long-term debt on its balance sheet at the end of the third quarter.

2023 View

The company raised its 2023 revenue guidance to $2.476-$2.486 billion (from the earlier-provided range of $2.441-$2.466 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.26 billion.

For 2023, the company now expects its Screening revenues in the range of $1.820-$1.835 billion. The company expects Precision Oncology revenues in the range of $615-$625 million.

COVID-19 testing revenues are expected to be $6 million.

Our Take

Exact Sciences exited the third quarter of 2023 with better-than-expected results. Robust revenues from the Screening and Precision Oncology segments contributed to the third-quarter top line. The company continues to witness broad-based momentum in Cologuard’s adoption and traction within health systems. The growing uptake of the company’s Oncotype DX Breast and therapy selection products are major advantages. The raised 2023 revenue guidance is an upside.

However, the decline in COVID-19 sales hampered top-line growth. The company incurred an operating loss in the quarter under review, raising apprehension.

