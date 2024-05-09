Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q1 Revenues Rise Y/Y, Gross Margin Down

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS reported a net loss of 50 cents per share in first-quarter 2024, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This quarter's loss was wider than the year-ago loss of 42 cents.

Revenues in Detail

First-quarter consolidated revenues were $637.5 million, up 5.8% on reported and core revenue basis year over year. The metric exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.

Segments in Detail

Screening revenues, including laboratory service revenues from Cologuard, PreventionGenetics and immaterial revenues from Biomatrica products, were $4748 million. The figure increased 7% year over year. The upside can be primarily attributed to broad-based momentum in Cologuard adoption by healthcare providers.

Precision Oncology revenues, including laboratory service revenues from global Oncotype products and therapy selection products, were $163 million, up 5% year over year and 4% on a core basis. The upside was propelled by Oncotype DX, which expanded 7% globally.

The company did not recognize any revenues from COVID-19 testing in the first quarter.

Margins

In the quarter under review, Exact Sciences’ gross profit (excluding the amortization of acquired intangibles) rose 4.9% to $467.4 million. The gross margin contracted 64 basis points (bps) to 73.3%.

Research and development expenses rose 15.9% year over year to $110.6 million. Sales and marketing expenses moved up 2.9% to $192.4 million.

General and administrative expenses rose 11.9% year over year to $243.1 million.

Adjusted operating expenses were $546.1 million in the first quarter, up 9.2% year over year. Adjusted operating loss totaled $78.7 million, wider than the year-ago operating loss of $54.1 million.

Financial Update

Exact Sciences exited the first quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $652.1 million compared with $777.6 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2023.

Exact Sciences Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Exact Sciences Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Exact Sciences Corporation Quote

The company had no long-term debt on its balance sheet at the end of first-quarter 2024.

2024 View

The company maintained its 2024 revenue guidance.

Exact Sciences expects total revenues for the full year to be in the range of $2.81-$2.85 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.83 billion.

The company expects Screening revenues in the range of $2.16-$2.18 billion.

The company expects Precision Oncology revenues in the range of $655-$675 million.

Our Take

Exact Sciences exited the first quarter of 2024 with earnings meeting the consensus mark and revenues beating the same. Robust revenues from the Screening and Precision Oncology segments contributed to the first-quarter top line. The company continues to witness broad-based momentum in Cologuard’s adoption and traction within health systems. The growing uptake of Oncotype DX Breast and therapy selection products is a major advantage.

However, escalating expenses and contraction of gross margin look discouraging. The company incurred an operating loss in the quarter under review, raising apprehension.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.