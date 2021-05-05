Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Down

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS reported first-quarter 2021 net loss of 18 cents, narrower than the net loss of 91 cents in the year-ago period. The quarter’s net loss was also narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.04.

Revenues in Detail

First-quarter consolidated revenues were $402.1 million, up 15.6% year over year. The metric exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%.

Segments in Detail

Screening revenues, which include laboratory service revenues from Cologuard and revenues from Biomatrica products, were $240.3 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 10%.

Precision Oncology revenues, which include laboratory service revenues from global Oncotype products, were $129.4 million. Revenues from COVID-19 testing totaled $32.3 million.

Margin

In the quarter under review, Exact Sciences’ gross profit (excluding the amortization of acquired intangibles) rose 9.7% to $292.1 million. However, gross margin contracted 389 basis points (bps) to 72.6% on a 34.7% surge in total cost.

Research and development expenses surged a stupendous 165.6% year over year to $115.7 million. Sales and marketing expenses rose 10.9% to $186.1 million. General and administrative expenses surged 135% to $267.7 million year over year.

Adjusted operating expenses were $569.4 million in the first quarter, up 75.1% year over year. Adjusted operating loss totaled $277.4 million, wider than the year-ago operating loss of $59 million.

Financial Update

Exact Sciences exited first-quarter 2021 with cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $1.38 billion compared with $1.84 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2020.

Long-term debt (excluding the current portion) at the end of first-quarter 2021 was $22 million compared with $22.3 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2020.

2021 Outlook

For 2021, the company has provided its financial outlook. The company expects revenue in the range of $1.69-$1.73 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.74 billion.

For 2021, the company expects Screening revenues in the range of $1.12-$1.15 billion, Precision Oncology revenues in the range of $515-$525 million, and COVID-19 testing revenues in the band of $50-$60 million.

Our Take

Exact Sciences exited the first quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected numbers. The contraction in quarterly loss compared to the year-ago period buoys optimism. Revenues from the COVID-19 tests conducted during the quarter contributed to the first-quarter top line. Robust top-line growth during the quarter, despite the pandemic-led headwinds, is impressive. The company’s legacy Screening business saw an improvement in revenues during the quarter due to Cologuard volume growth. Expansion in gross margin bodes well as well.

On the flip side, contraction in gross margin on escalating costs is worrisome. The company’s operating loss in the reported quarter does not bode well either.

