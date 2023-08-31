Exact Sciences (EXAS) Price Target Increased by 5.70% to 112.25

The average one-year price target for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been revised to 112.25 / share. This is an increase of 5.70% from the prior estimate of 106.20 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.54% from the latest reported closing price of 82.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exact Sciences. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 6.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXAS is 0.35%, an increase of 25.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 208,226K shares. The put/call ratio of EXAS is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,999K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,951K shares, representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 957.62% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,803K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,837K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 31.73% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 7,155K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,379K shares, representing a decrease of 59.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 16.12% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,798K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,625K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 32.22% over the last quarter.

SEEGX - JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 6,662K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,712K shares, representing an increase of 14.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 26.11% over the last quarter.

Exact Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer.

