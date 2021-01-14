Exact Sciences (EXAS) Posts Solid Preliminary Q4 Testing Revenues

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS announced preliminary revenue results for fourth-quarter 2020 (ended Dec 31, 2020) and full-year 2020 on Jan 10. Management will provide additional information in conjunction with the release of its financial results during its earnings call in February.

Prelim Results at a Glance

Following an outstanding performance in the third quarter of 2020 despite the pandemic-led business challenges, the company has projected that total revenues in the fourth quarter are likely to be in the range of $464.5-$467.5 million. This reflects a significant uptick of 57.1-58.2% from the reported revenues of $295.6 million in the year-ago period.

The full-year top line is likely to be within $1.490-$1.493 billion, reflecting a significant surge of 70-70.4% from the year-ago reported revenues of $876.3 million.

Segmental Details

On a segmental basis, Screening revenue for the fourth quarter is projected to lie within $249-$250 million, reflecting an increase of 9%.

Precision Oncology revenues are likely to be within $117-$118 million whereas COVID-19 testing revenues are expected to be in the range of $98.5-$99.5 million.

For investors’ note, fourth quarter and full year 2020 Screening revenue includes laboratory service revenue from Cologuard and revenue from Biomatrica products. Further, Precision Oncology includes laboratory service revenue from global Oncotype products.

Q4 in Our Eyes

The unrelenting spread of the second wave of the pandemic is likely to have contributed robustly to Exact Sciences’ COVID-19 testing revenues during the quarter, thus driving segmental revenues. The Precision Oncology arm is expected to maintain momentum on the back of recovery in mammogram volumes since the last-reported quarter.

The extension and amendment of the agreement between Exact Sciences and Pfizer Inc. PFE to promote the former’s Cologuard (announced in October 2020) is expected to have contributed to the company's top line in the fourth quarter.

Share Price Movement

Shares of the company have gained 41.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 10.6% growth and the S&P 500’s 9.9% rise.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Exact Sciences currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Hologic, Inc. HOLX and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX.

Hologic’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 17.4%. The company presently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

IDEXX’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 15.8%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.