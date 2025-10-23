Is Exact Sciences (EXAS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Exact Sciences (EXAS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Exact Sciences is one of 955 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Exact Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXAS' full-year earnings has moved 134.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, EXAS has moved about 12% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2%. This means that Exact Sciences is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (ESLOY) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 50.3%.

Over the past three months, EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Exact Sciences belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 470 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.3% so far this year, meaning that EXAS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 84-stock industry is ranked #149. The industry has moved +7.1% so far this year.

Exact Sciences and EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

