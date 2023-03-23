Exact Sciences (EXAS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed the most recent trading day at $65.41, moving +1.93% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 0.76% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Exact Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Exact Sciences is projected to report earnings of -$0.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $542.46 million, up 11.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.76 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.03% and +9.89%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.47% lower. Exact Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

