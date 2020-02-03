Exact Sciences (EXAS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed at $94.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 2.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's of 0% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EXAS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 11, 2020. On that day, EXAS is projected to report earnings of -$0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $294.63 million, up 106.07% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EXAS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.76% higher. EXAS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.