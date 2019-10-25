Exact Sciences (EXAS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed at $89.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 8.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.04%.

EXAS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 29, 2019. In that report, analysts expect EXAS to post earnings of -$0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $215.49 million, up 82.17% from the prior-year quarter.

EXAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.74 per share and revenue of $807.44 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.94% and +77.67%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EXAS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher within the past month. EXAS is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.