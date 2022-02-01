Exact Sciences (EXAS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed at $77.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 6.33% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 8.58% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exact Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Exact Sciences is projected to report earnings of -$0.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 911.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $454.75 million, down 2.49% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.6% lower. Exact Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

