Exact Sciences' (EXAS) OncoExtra Test Selected for ComboMATCH

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS recently announced the selection of its testing laboratory in Phoenix, AZ, for ComboMATCH clinical trials. The company will use its new OncoExTra test to analyze tumor tissue and pair normal blood samples from patient participants to uncover specific abnormalities in a patient's tumor, which is most effective for treatment.

The recent development reinforces Exact Sciences’ commitment to providing comprehensive tumor information for patients and enabling the delivery of personalized cancer care.

About ComboMATCH Trial

ComboMATCH is a coordinated set of precision medicine cancer clinical trials led by the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group and National Cancer Institute (“NCI”) through its National Clinical Trials Network. The ComboMATCH registration trial is the gateway to a coordinated set of clinical trials to evaluate new anti-cancer treatment combinations directed by next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing. The trial will assign people in select groups of adults and children with locally advanced or advanced (metastatic) cancer.



News in Detail

OncoExTra belongs to Exact Sciences’ growing portfolio of cancer solutions across the cancer-care continuum, which was introduced earlier in February 2023. The test provides a comprehensive molecular picture of the patient's cancer and actionable results, matching a patient's unique cancer to a targeted therapy or clinical trial.

The OncoExTra test works by profiling the entire exome (DNA) and the transcriptome (RNA) across approximately 20,000 genes, uncovering variants possibly missed by only evaluating DNA. It also uses matched tumor-normal sequencing to limit potentially false positive results and allows physicians to make clinical decisions based on variants related only to the tumor. OncoExTra also analyzes all National Comprehensive Cancer Network-recommended genes for patients with solid tumors and provides expertly curated, intuitive reports.

As part of ComboMATCH trials, the OncoExTra test will be used to provide the most informed picture of a patient's individual tumor biology.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global clinical oncology NGS market was valued at $370 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.7% by 2030.

Other Highlights in Precision Oncology

In the second quarter of 2023, the company secured reimbursements for the Oncotype DX Breast test in Japan. Outside the United States, Japan represents the biggest opportunity where 90,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

Further, EXAS announced positive top-line results from the BLUE-C study, wherein the next-generation Cologuard test exceeded the company’s expectations for improved sensitivity and specificity. In June 2023, Exact Sciences initiated collaborations with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to support its molecular residual disease test platform and Baylor Scott & White to support the multi-cancer early detection program.

