Exact Sciences (EXAS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Exact Sciences (EXAS) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, EXAS crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

EXAS could be on the verge of another rally after moving 14% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account EXAS's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 4 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on EXAS for more gains in the near future.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.