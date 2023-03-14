Exact Sciences (EXAS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed at $64.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.68% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 2.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exact Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of -$0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $542.46 million, up 11.49% from the year-ago period.

EXAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.76 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.03% and +9.89%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.47% lower within the past month. Exact Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.