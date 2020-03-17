Exact Sciences (EXAS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed the most recent trading day at $42.47, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 6% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 5.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 56.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 23.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 29.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EXAS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EXAS is projected to report earnings of -$0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $354.28 million, up 118.64% from the year-ago period.

EXAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.56 per share and revenue of $1.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.7% and +86.27%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EXAS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.57% lower within the past month. EXAS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

