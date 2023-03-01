Exact Sciences (EXAS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed at $62.45, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 15.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 7.69% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.

Exact Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of -$0.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $539.48 million, up 10.87% from the year-ago period.

EXAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.85 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.49% and +10.09%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.9% lower. Exact Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

