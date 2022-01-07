Exact Sciences (EXAS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed at $75.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.42% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 7.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exact Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.93, down 933.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $440.81 million, down 5.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% lower. Exact Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

