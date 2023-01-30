Exact Sciences (EXAS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed at $66.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had gained 36.3% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exact Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Exact Sciences is projected to report earnings of -$0.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $519.29 million, up 9.6% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.88% higher within the past month. Exact Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EXAS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

