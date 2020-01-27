Exact Sciences (EXAS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed at $87.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.83% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 6.51% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

EXAS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, EXAS is projected to report earnings of -$0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $294.63 million, up 106.07% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EXAS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.03% higher. EXAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.