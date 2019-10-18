Exact Sciences (EXAS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed the most recent trading day at $96.47, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.95%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 5.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EXAS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 29, 2019. On that day, EXAS is projected to report earnings of -$0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $216.40 million, up 82.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.75 per share and revenue of $810.11 million. These totals would mark changes of -28.68% and +78.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EXAS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. EXAS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

