Exact Sciences (EXAS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed at $71.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 6.03% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 5.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exact Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of -$1.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 522.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $461.86 million, up 14.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.33 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.43% and +13.51%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Exact Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

