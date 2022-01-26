Exact Sciences (EXAS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed at $68.89, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 5.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 11.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.66%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exact Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of -$0.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 911.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $454.75 million, down 2.49% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.6% lower. Exact Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

