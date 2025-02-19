EXACT SCIENCES Earnings Results: $EXAS Reports Quarterly Earnings

EXACT SCIENCES ($EXAS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, beating estimates of -$0.31 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $713,420,000, missing estimates of $715,328,397 by $-1,908,397.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EXAS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EXACT SCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

EXACT SCIENCES insiders have traded $EXAS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN T CONROY (President and CEO) purchased 19,500 shares for an estimated $1,001,325

BRIAN BARANICK (EVP, GM, Precision Oncology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,858 shares for an estimated $130,060.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EXACT SCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of EXACT SCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 336 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

EXACT SCIENCES Government Contracts

We have seen $1,414,235 of award payments to $EXAS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.