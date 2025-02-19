EXACT SCIENCES Earnings Results: $EXAS Reports Quarterly Earnings

EXACT SCIENCES ($EXAS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, beating estimates of -$0.31 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $713,420,000, missing estimates of $715,328,397 by $-1,908,397.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EXAS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
EXACT SCIENCES Insider Trading Activity
EXACT SCIENCES insiders have traded $EXAS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN T CONROY (President and CEO) purchased 19,500 shares for an estimated $1,001,325
- BRIAN BARANICK (EVP, GM, Precision Oncology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,858 shares for an estimated $130,060.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
EXACT SCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of EXACT SCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 336 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,462,165 shares (+74.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,349,051
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,273,697 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,759,034
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,805,023 shares (-47.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,424,242
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,762,792 shares (-33.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,051,282
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,696,321 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,316,276
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 1,617,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,859,230
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 1,513,873 shares (+107.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,064,523
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
EXACT SCIENCES Government Contracts
We have seen $1,414,235 of award payments to $EXAS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GERMLINE GENETIC TESTING FOR SLC: $782,000
- GERMLINE GENETIC TESTING FOR SLC: $202,754
- ONCOTYPE PORTFOLIO OF GENOMIC TESTS TO PROVIDE PATIENT CARE SUPPORT IN ANATOMIC PATHOLOGY: $145,066
- 99 MDG ONCOTYPE DX CANCER TESTING SERVICES DELIVERY ORDER - ORDER PERIOD 4 (16 MAR 24-15MAR 25).: $124,588
- CONTINUATION OF TNXB AND CAH-X GENETIC TESTING SERVICES FROM PREVENTION GENETICS LLC:1126164 [24-007233]: $60,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.