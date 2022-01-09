Exact Sciences Buys PreventionGenetics For $190 Mln; Sees Financial, Corporate Growth In 2022

(RTTNews) - Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) said it has acquired PreventionGenetics, a genetic testing laboratory, to complement its advanced cancer diagnostics portfolio and support its entrance into hereditary cancer testing or HCT, for total consideration of $190 million in stock and cash.

In a separate press release, Exact Sciences expects to report revenue between $472 million and $475 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Total 2021 revenue, excluding COVID-19 testing, increased 29% compared to 2020, including 30% increase in Screening revenue and 27% increase in Precision Oncology revenue.

Exelixis expects 2022 to be a year of financial, pipeline and corporate growth as it rapidly builds out its portfolio of promising small molecules and biologics, maximizes near-term opportunities for CABOMETYX through four ongoing phase 3 pivotal trials, and scales its discovery and development team, including the company's recently announced expansion to the East Coast.

The company expects net product revenues for full year 2022 to be in the range of $1.325 billion to $1.425 billion.

Separately, Exact Sciences and OncXerna Therapeutics said that they have entered an exclusive license agreement to bring OncXerna's Xerna TME Panel lab services to more U.S. patients.

The Xerna TME (tumor microenvironment) Panel is a gene expression score that helps identify patients likely to respond to anti-angiogenic and immunotherapies. The agreement allows Exact Sciences to provide more critical answers to cancer patients and physicians facing difficult therapy selection decisions while supporting biopharma partners in patient selection for their therapeutic programs.

In the future, Exact Sciences expects to provide clinicians broad access to the Xerna TME Panel through its existing Precision Oncology team and to biopharma partners as a companion diagnostic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.