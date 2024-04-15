News & Insights

Exact Sciences Appoints Aaron Bloomer As Chief Financial Officer

April 15, 2024 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), a provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, said on Monday that it has appointed Aaron Bloomer as its new chief financial officer with effect from May 15.

As announced earlier, the new CFO will succeed Jeff Elliott, who will take up his new role as Special Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer following the transition.

To support transition, Bloomer will join the company as Executive Vice President, Finance, with immediate effect.

Bloomer previously held leadership positions at Baxter International and 3M.

RTTNews
