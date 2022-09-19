Exact number of interest rate hikes will be data-dependent, ECB's De Guindos says

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The exact of further interest rates by the European Central Bank will depend on upcoming macroeconomic data, ECB Vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Monday.

"Monetary policy always tries to act to fight inflation, that will have an effect on consumer spending and investment by companies (...) and further interest rates increases will depend on economic data," De Guindos told a financial event.

