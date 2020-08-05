Ex-Wife’s Testimony Suggests Craig Wright ‘Defrauded’ Court, Kleiman Lawyers Claim
Recent testimony from Craig Wrightâs ex-wife suggests he misled the court on the nature of the Tulip Trust, an entity key to the ongoing Kleiman dispute, lawyers for the plaintiff claim.
- In a motion last month, Lynn Wright, the ex-wife of Craig Wright, claimed she had previously owned one-third of her former husbandâs firm, W&K Info Defense Research.
- Ms. Wright claims her transferable interest in W&K moved into one of Wrightâs other companies in 2012, Craig Wright R&D, which ultimately changed its name to âTulip Trust,â and that she only regained ownership interest again in July 2020.
- The Tulip Trust is an entity claimed to hold the million bitcoin (around $12.6 billion at press time) at the heart of the dispute.
- Disputing the filingâs validity Tuesday, lawyers for the estate of David Kleiman, Craig Wrightâs late business partner, said Ms. Wrightâs testimony means Craig Wrightâs previous assertions that the Tulip Trust was a blind trust â an entity run independently of its beneficiaries â was not true.
- â[T]he infamous âTulip Trustâ is now apparently just a name change of a company affiliated with Dr. Wright, it is not a âblind trustâ as previously alleged,â Kleimanâs lawyers said.
- Kleimanâs legal team asserts the inconsistencies in Ms. Wrightâs submission come from it apparently being intended to âdefraudâ both them and the court.
- They also claim there is no proof Ms. Wright owned, relinquished or regained interest again in W&K.
- Ms. Wrightâs motion asserted Ira Kleiman was not authorized to take his dead brotherâs position at W&K, thereby, she claims, invalidating the entire case.
- Although Ms. Wright split from her husband in 2010, part of the divorce settlement, according to the motion, gave her half of the company; she also asserts the âWâ in W&K refers to her, not her husband.
- Tuesdayâs filing is part of an opposition to Craig Wrightâs push for a motion of summary judgment â a judgment without a full trial.
- The Kleiman estate is suing Wright for half of the bitcoin in the trust, as well as intellectual property.
See the full motion below:
