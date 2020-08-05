Cryptocurrencies

Ex-Wife’s Testimony Suggests Craig Wright ‘Defrauded’ Court, Kleiman Lawyers Claim

Recent testimony from Craig Wrightâs ex-wife suggests he misled the court on the nature of the Tulip Trust, an entity key to the ongoing Kleiman dispute, lawyers for the plaintiff claim.

  • In a motion last month, Lynn Wright, the ex-wife of Craig Wright, claimed she had previously owned one-third of her former husbandâs firm, W&K Info Defense Research.
  • Ms. Wright claims her transferable interest in W&K moved into one of Wrightâs other companies in 2012, Craig Wright R&D, which ultimately changed its name to âTulip Trust,â and that she only regained ownership interest again in July 2020.
  • The Tulip Trust is an entity claimed to hold the million bitcoin (around $12.6 billion at press time) at the heart of the dispute.
  • Disputing the filingâs validity Tuesday, lawyers for the estate of David Kleiman, Craig Wrightâs late business partner, said Ms. Wrightâs testimony means Craig Wrightâs previous assertions that the Tulip Trust was a blind trust â an entity run independently of its beneficiaries â was not true.
  • â[T]he infamous âTulip Trustâ is now apparently just a name change of a company affiliated with Dr. Wright, it is not a âblind trustâ as previously alleged,â Kleimanâs lawyers said.

  • Kleimanâs legal team asserts the inconsistencies in Ms. Wrightâs submission come from it apparently being intended to âdefraudâ both them and the court.
  • They also claim there is no proof Ms. Wright owned, relinquished or regained interest again in W&K.
  • Ms. Wrightâs motion asserted Ira Kleiman was not authorized to take his dead brotherâs position at W&K, thereby, she claims, invalidating the entire case.
  • Although Ms. Wright split from her husband in 2010, part of the divorce settlement, according to the motion, gave her half of the company; she also asserts the âWâ in W&K refers to her, not her husband.
  • Tuesdayâs filing is part of an opposition to Craig Wrightâs push for a motion of summary judgment â a judgment without a full trial.
  • The Kleiman estate is suing Wright for half of the bitcoin in the trust, as well as intellectual property.

See the full motion below:

