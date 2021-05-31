Ex-VW boss to pay 10 mln euros in dieselgate damages -Business Insider

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - Former Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE chief Martin Winterkorn has agreed to pay around 10 million euros ($12.2 million) in damages to the carmaker over the diesel emissions scandal, Business Insider reported on Monday.

Volkswagen had said in March that it would claim damages from Winterkorn over the scandal as it tries to draw a line under its biggest-ever crisis.

Business Insider, citing a draft contract, reported that an agreement between the carmaker, Winterkorn and other former executives with could be signed this week.

Volkswagen declined to comment. A spokesman for Winterkorn didn't answer the phone when called for comment.

The German company said that following a far-reaching legal investigation it had concluded Winterkorn had breached his duty of care.

Winterkorn has denied being responsible for the scandal.

Volkswagen in 2015 admitted using illegal software to rig diesel engine tests in the United States, sparking Germany's biggest corporate crisis.

The scandal has cost the carmaker more than 32 billion euros in fines, refits and legal fees.

Winterkorn resigned as chief executive on Sept. 23, 2015, a week after the scandal broke.

($1 = 0.8178 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Tom Sims; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.