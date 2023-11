SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The former vice president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 601398.SS, Zhang Hongli, is being probed by the anti-graft body, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on Saturday.

