Ex-UBS chairman Weber joins Boston Consulting as adviser

ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Former UBS UBSG.S Chairman Axel Weber has joined Boston Consulting Group as a senior global adviser, Swiss business magazine Bilanz reports in its latest edition due to be published on Friday.

Weber, a previous president of Germany's central bank, served as chairman of UBS from 2012 until stepping down in April 2022. He was replaced by former Morgan Stanley banker Colm Kelleher.

The report was confirmed by Boston Consulting Group to Reuters.

"Axel brings a wealth of experience from his academic, regulatory, central banking and business career," BCG Chief Executive Christoph Schweizer said on his LinkedIn page.

"Axel's experience and insights will be a fantastic addition to BCG’s world-class banking and financial institutions team," Schweizer added.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely)

