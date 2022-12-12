Companies

Ex-U.S. pilot held in Australia faces U.S. charges over export of defence services to China

December 12, 2022 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by Kirsty Needham for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Marine pilot Daniel Edmund Duggan, who was arrested in Australia, faces charges of conspiracy to unlawfully export defence services to China and violating the U.S. arms export control act, according to a 2017 indictment unsealed by a U.S. District Court in Washington.

Australian police provisionally arrested Duggan in the rural town of Orange at the request of the United States government in October, pending a likely extradition request by the United States. He is being held in custody in Sydney and his case will return to a Sydney court this week.

The District of Columbia court on Friday unsealed the indictment and a U.S. warrant for Duggan's arrest because it said he had been arrested.

Duggan faces four charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States by conspiracy to unlawfully export defense services to China, violation of the arms export control act and international traffic in arms regulations, and conspiracy to launder money.

