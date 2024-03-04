Ex-Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg to plead guilty to perjury -NYT

Adds details from report; changes dateline to New York

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will plead guilty to perjury charges stemming from his testimony in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York, the New York Times reported on Monday.

His plea could come as early as Monday, sources familiar with the matter told the Times.

A lawyer for Weisselberg and a spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Weisselberg, 76, was ordered last month to pay $1.1 million including interest as Trump, the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was found liable for manipulating his net worth in a civil fraud case brought by New York state's attorney general.

As part of the agreement, Weisselberg is expected to admit that he lied during his trial testimony and could also concede to misleading investigators from the attorney general’s office, according to the Times. He is not expected to cooperate against the former president, it reported.

(Additional reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

