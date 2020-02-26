US Markets

Ex-Trump envoy Greenblatt joins Israel's OurCrowd as partner

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published

Crowdfunding venture investing platform OurCrowd, one of Israel's largest investors, said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's former special envoy for the Middle East Jason Greenblatt has joined the company as a partner.

JERUSALEM, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Crowdfunding venture investing platform OurCrowd, one of Israel's largest investors, said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's former special envoy for the Middle East Jason Greenblatt has joined the company as a partner.

Greenblatt, who resigned in September, is an architect of Trump's "deal of the century" plan that seeks peace between Israel and the Palestinians. It has been embraced by Israel but rejected by the Palestinians.

Greenblatt will have responsibilities for building OurCrowd's ties in the Middle East. He said he plans to expand OurCrowd's investing across the region, "helping startups to solve urgent problems in medical, sustainable and cyber technology and linking them to the investors they need to bring their innovative ideas to reality".

"I will continue building relationships between Israel and its neighbours in the region," said Greenblatt. "Each society – Palestinian, Israeli, Jordanian, Egyptian, Saudi, Emirati, Qatari, Omani, Bahraini, Kuwaiti and more – can be a part of this movement."

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Traders See Plenty of Opportunity, but Should Investors Aggressively Buy the Dip?

Shawn Cruz, Manager, Trader Services at TD Ameritrade, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss whether or not investors should aggressively buy the dip.

15 hours ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular